Mayor Lucas to propose 2 resolutions to police board

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Tuesday he will propose two resolutions to the Board of Police Commissioners.

The first resolution would provide raises for officers that were withheld this past year.

To actually retain and attract officers, I’ll introduce two resolutions to the Police Board. The first provides raises for rank-and-file officers that were withheld by the Board this year. The second provides an incentive for those residing in historically disadvantaged areas. https://t.co/RmZieRXlB7 pic.twitter.com/yzVa2hF1C0 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 27, 2021

The wording of the proposed resolution would direct KCPD to identify areas where it could save in order to provide pay increases.

The second resolution would provide incentives to officers who live in "historically disadvantaged areas."

A draft of the resolution shared by Lucas implies the reward would be instated to counteract the recent change in residency requirements for officers, allowing them to live outside of city borders.

The resolution outlines a recommendation to identify incentives for officers "who live in or relocate to high violence, distressed, and underserved areas."

Mayor Lucas announced his plan on Twitter.

"I love KC and believe the lion's share of our officers do too. I hope an effort to provide them with adequate raises (which should never have been withheld), consistent with City employees, and a residential incentive tied to communities we serve is a better path than that pursued," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

I encourage non-KC-based state leaders coming to town later this week to celebrate abolishing the residency requirement to work with us to help invest in residents that can help build actual Missouri communities. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 27, 2021

Lucas has been vocally opposed to a change in residency requirements and used Twitter to urge state leaders to support the resolutions.

The KCPD budget has been an area of contention in recent months after the City Council changed funding procedures for the department.