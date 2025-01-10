Mayor Quinton Lucas grades Kansas City's snow response as A-minus

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, applauded city staff for their efforts to plow snow following Sunday's storm.

On Thursday, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas gave the city an A-minus grade for the job, even if the job isn’t totally complete. Drivers continue working in 12-hour shifts clearing the nearly one foot of snow which fell.

"Nobody is ever perfect," Lucas said. "I think we continue to pursue getting every street addressed. But I think it was a really darn good response. I'd give an A-minus."

Lucas said the city's made changes to its snow response in the past four years. Those changes are paying off in the way of improved service.

"When I was growing up in Kansas City, the story was, 'You go to the suburbs and everything is perfect,' 'You go to the city, and everything is not,'" Lucas said as he reiterated a narrative KSHB 41 News has heard before. "With respect to all of our peers around the region, I think you've seen that change a bit."

Changes to the snow plan were the product of KCMO City Manager Brian Platt, who took over in December of 2020.

The following the year, the city began implementing four main changes to its plow routine:



purchases newer trucks

shifted employees from other departments and trained them to drive snow plows (even Platt drove a plow this week)

those additional drivers allow the city to plow main streets and side streets simultaneously

the city keeps drivers assigned to snow duty for longer periods of time

"It's going to continue to get better. We're not where we want to be, but we are going to get better," KCMO director of Public Works Michael Shaw said. "So we have changed expectations because we are delivering a higher, better quality service."

The changes seem to be changing opinions from residents.

"Considering how much snow came and how fast it was, I’m pretty satisfied," Shawn Colby, a KCMO resident, said.

"This year seems to be better," added Eileen Cohen. "It's always the side streets, but what do you do? But I think they did a good job, it was a blizzard."

"Honestly, I feel like they could do better with the side streets and stop pushing the snow people just shoveled back in front of their yard," DJ Juan said, offering some advice to the city.

At Thursday’s council meeting, members introduced a resolution asking the city manager to review snow removal plans. The proposal should come up for more discussion next week.

