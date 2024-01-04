Merriam Planning Commission approves development plan for remodeled Cinemark theater

MERRIAM, Kan. — A 26-year-old theater in Merriam could be getting a makeover. Cinemark wants to transform their complex to bring more entertainment to the city.

At a Wednesday night planning commission meeting, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the development plan. It heads to city council for a final vote.

Changes in the plan include: removing 10 of their screens to make space for entertainment like bowling, lazer tag, an arcade, restaurant and a remodeled theater.

Courtesy Merriam agenda packet Rendering of Cinemark Theater

"This reinvestment reflects Cinemark's bullish opinion about the future of Merriam and its place in the Merriam Town Center," said David Waters, an attorney with the Spencer Fane Law Firm.

Bryan Dyer, Merriam's community development director, said theaters have dealt with significant changes since COVID.

Even so, residents showed up to voice what they think of this solution.

"I'm aware that as a business, there must be other forms of income brought in to ensure the theater's survival, but the way this is proposed isn't the best for resources or money," a resident said. "My main concern is certain films no longer being shown."

Another resident showed up to express his support of the changes.

"I've been here for 20 years, and Cinemark has been here longer than me," the resident said. "I'm happy to see they're still investing in our community; it's a productive way to change as the economy changes — as people's needs change."

Representatives for Cinemark said if the plan is approved, this will be a 2024 project. The good news is while they're doing the work, the theater will remain open for showings.

—