Metcalf Antique Mall files for federal bankruptcy protection after seizure of assets

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Attorneys representing the Metcalf Antique Mall filed for federal bankruptcy protection Monday.

The business lists estimated assets of less than $50,000 and estimated liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000.

The filing comes less than a week after the Kansas Department of Revenue seized assets of the business for failure to pay sales taxes.

Last week's action by KDOR seized all known bank accounts, on-site cash, business inventory as well as personal property belonging to the owner, Andrew Rowland.

Following the seizure, Rowland told KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis that he planned to reopen the next day.

KDOR put signage on the front door last week that read "seized," but it has since been removed.

The doors remained locked as of Tuesday afternoon, and on Apple Maps, the store is deemed "permanently closed."

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41. Apple Maps reports the store as being "permanently closed."

"KDOR’s policy and practice is to work with taxpayers in delinquent status to voluntarily enter into repayment agreements," KDOR said last week. "It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law."

Customers, employees or others that may have items at the business may contact the agent assigned to this case at 913-942-3090.