Miami County heavy equipment operators ask drivers to practice caution on roadways

The imminent transition of fall to winter is a reminder that maintaining safe driving practices on metro and rural roadways could save a life.

"The weather shouldn't be a factor on when you're going to pay attention to the roadway. You should always be driving that way," said Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Matt Kelly, Miami County Undersheriff

Recently, farmer Billy Waters and his employee were working to beat anticipated rainfall to finish the soybean harvest.

Waters Farms operates numerous fields in the Miami County area, often traveling upward of five miles between each.

"It ripped this whole, whole side of the wheel off," demonstrated Anthony Croan, grain cart operator for Waters Farms. "I just felt this 'kaboom.' Then, I looked to my left, and then I see a truck."

Will Shaw/KSHB Anthony Croan, Grain Cart Operator, was struck by a pick-up traveling with farm equipment on Kansas Highway 169.

Waters was leading a caravan of farm equipment on Kansas Highway 169. Croan picked up the slack behind him.

"I saw the grain cart go down and the tractor came up," Croan said. "The first thing I thought was, 'I hoping there wasn't a passenger in there.'"

Croan's grain cart was struck by a pick-up from behind. The wreck displaced the equipment's rear axle.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene.

KSHB 41 requested the police report from the Kansas Highway Patrol. At the time of this article, the documents had not been completed.

A KHP spokesperson told KSHB that Waters and Croan were operating the equipment per Kansas traffic law, with posted slow-moving vehicle signs and proper light indicators.

"It was very uneasing," Croan said.

KHP indicated the crash was an accident and explained farm implements are allowed on all roadways, excluding interstates.

Additionally, KHP said there is no curfew for when heavy equipment must be off the roadways.

"I'm big on driver awareness, especially during harvest time," Waters said. "We're just trying to get home to our families."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Miami County farmer, Billy Waters discusses safety on the roadways with heavy equipment.

Waters Farms is grateful no injuries were reported.

The two farmers hope this incident can spread a positive message to drivers to practice safe driving habits.

"Take a little more time and be cautious if you see a big piece of equipment," Waters said. "You don't know whether they're going to turn left or right, where they're going to go as you get closer to them. Slow down and give them a little room so they can make their moves and everybody goes home safe."

Ryan Gamboa & Will Shaw/KSHB 2023 Kansas Traffic Crash Data. (Source: KDOT)

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported 59,865 traffic crashes statewide in 2023 — 108 of those wrecks involved farm equipment.

Last November logged 6,852 car accidents and was the sole leader in traffic accidents, per the KDOT Crash Statistics Database.

Most accidents occurred between 5-5:59 p.m., including Waters Farms' accident.

The farm's Instagram account documented the incident.

"Stay back, pass safely, don't assume that those drivers can see you," Undersheriff Kelly said. "I've worked many crashes, many of them fatalities. It takes one split second to end a life, to change a life, to change a family's life. For what? It's not worth it."

Kansas City and its surrounding rural communities have experienced greater rainfall in the last few weeks. And now, weather forecasters are monitoring trends for the season's first snowfall.

Still, no matter what the weather is doing, Waters said it is always a good time to remind drivers to be safe.

"If you get stuck behind a tractor, combine, a farmer, or any equipment, just take a few minutes and just hang back and let them get to where they're going," Waters said. "It might be an inconvenience, but it gives you a few minutes just to sit there and kind of enjoy ... [the] scenery around you ... and just be thankful you're getting to go home that day."

