Miami County, Kansas, discusses short-term rental regulations ahead of World Cup

On Tuesday night, the Miami County Planning Commission discussed proposal for a Short Term Rental Ordinance.

The proposed Short-Term Rental (STR) Ordinance would regulate those rentals in unincorporated areas of Miami County, Kansas including AirBnB, VRBO, or similar service properties within cities — Paola, Osawatomie, and Louisburg.

Currently, there are no regulations in the county for short-term rentals. Owner-operators in unincorporated Miami County are already renting properties, board members pointed out on Tuesday night.

The ordinance's goal is to promote tourism, protect residential neighborhoods, public safety, and preserve the county's rural character.

The ordinance would be expected balance property owner rights with concerns of the community about housing availability and nuisances.

According to the ordinance, a short-term rental is defined as the rental of a dwelling unit, or a portion of it, for less than 30 consecutive days.

All STR's must register annually by January 31st of each year with the Miami County Planning and Zoning Department.

A short-term rental application must include:



Property address and legal description.

Proof of ownership or leaseholder authorization.

Contact information for the responsible party, available 24/7.

Proof of Kansas Department of Revenue Registration.

Floor plan showing bedrooms, exits, and fire safety.

The Miami County Planning and Zoning Commission was split on the current iteration of the ordinance, concerned that the county might become liable for regulating the properties.

Additionally, it was mentioned in discussion other elements where the county could benefit from visitors — a bed tax or transient tax.

This discussion comes about a year from the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Kansas City.

KSHB 41 met with rural Kansas county leaders in early May.

FIFA has designated requirements for lodging within a two-and-a-half hour radius as it plans for an expected 650,000 visitors within a two-and-a-half hour radius.

Paola, Kansas, the Miami County seat, is 36 miles south of Kansas City. The commute takes about an hour.

"I love the idea of really us being able to show the world the rural culture we have in this region. We don’t just have city, we have a vibrant, energized rural culture that international visitors are really interested in seeing," Chief Operating Officer for KC 2026 Lindsey Douglas told KSHB 41 at an event in May.

Short-term rental agreements must be made at the local level for residents to get involved in the visitors uptick. Miami County is not suggesting it regulate the number of homes permitted to rent out their properties, but rather to be certain there is a point of contact if any issues arise where they are not meeting their agreement.

Douglas told KSHB 41 transportation in urban communities and outlying cities is going to be the challenge.

Many at the May World Cup informational meeting expressed their interest in participating in ride-share services, like Uber or Lyft.

"The transportation system really has to factor in that people travel differently here. We won’t be able to move everybody from further outside of the metropolitan area down to these points of interest, to the matches, to the fan festival," Douglas said in May. "So, how can we both expose both residents and visitors to how public transportation can work in our region? That’s really what we’re exploring and building out a mobility plan to accommodate."

Rural communities as far south as Anderson County, Kansas, are also trying to get in on the action.

"I think that there’s opportunity," Jessica Mills, Anderson County Economic Development Director also told KSHB 41 in May. "Whether we get the reach or not, I think we will be impacted, just by the sheer number of people in Kansas City will affect the entire state. Whether that be in a good way or bad way."

In the Miami County Planning and Zoning Commission's short-term rental ordinance, it compared regulations by other cities and counties across the Kansas and Missouri.

A member of the Planning and Zoning Commission mentioned they didn't want people visiting the county, while other members suggested tourism would promote the local economy.

Jessica Mills mentioned at May's informational meeting that Anderson County is excited to share its agriculture heritage and Amish culture with international travelers.

"There is room to grow, room to make money, and room to welcome people into our community that would have never otherwise known about our community," she said.

Kitchen asked in the ordinance's new iteration to cut out the portion that states it would "...preserve the county's rural character."

To view the full meeting, click here.

Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae addressed the Planning Commission to remind them the clock is ticking for short-term rental regulations, implementing a transient tax, or a bed tax.

The Miami County Planning and Zoning Commission suggested portions of the ordinance be revised and the new version be up for discussion in next month's meeting.

Once an ordinance is passed, the County Commission must make the final decision.