KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A missing couple from Independence has made contact with family, but still have not been located.

Independence police said Tuesday that Lexee Beckett and Zachary Daniels , who were reported missing Aug. 29 and 31, respectively, have been “cleared from missing status.”

Beckett, 26, had not been in contact with relatives since Aug. 12, while Daniels, 23, last made contact with his father prior to July 27.

There is no additional information at this time.