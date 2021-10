KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City missing woman was found dead in the Missouri River Saturday afternoon.

Estella Dekaye, 23, was reported missing last Thursday, and her family was concerned for her well being.

On Saturday afternoon, kayakers on the river near Riverfront Berkley Park spotted Dekaye in the water east of the Christopher S. Bond Bridge.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said in an email to KSHB 41 News that Dekaye's death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.