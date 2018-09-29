Mission, KS to discuss ordinance to protect LGBTQ community from discrimination

Cloudy
MISSION, Kan. — The city of Mission plans on discussing an ordinance to protect residents who live or work in the city from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.
Currently, the state of Kansas offers no such protections.
"We want to be a welcoming community and show everyone who is here or might come here they are welcome and they might be protected," said council member Sollie Flora, who is sponsoring the ordinance.
This ordinance follows one, which was supposed to be discussed in Prairie Village last week.
However, after six council members announced they could no longer attend the city council meeting was canceled due to a lack of a quorum.
There are eight council members on Mission's city council. To hold a quorum, there have to be at least five council members present.
Two Mission city council members have long-planned not to attend the upcoming meeting, before an agenda was finalized. Flora said she is not concerned.
"I don't foresee any problems. Being on the council since January, I can't imagine that any of my colleagues would try to prevent discussion," she said.
If passed on Oct. 3, the ordinance would go to the full city council to be voted on at a later meeting.
Prairie Village City Council has rescheduled a discussion on its ordinance for Oct. 15.