KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties Tuesday to honor North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.

The flags will be held at half-staff on July 27, the day Officer Vasquez will be laid to rest.

Vasquez was shot and killed on July 19 during a traffic stop.

“Officer Daniel Vasquez bravely and proudly served his community, fulfilling his lifelong dream of working in law enforcement,” Kehoe said in a press release. “Claudia and I continue to pray for Daniel’s family and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. This tragic act of violence is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face each day to keep their communities safe, and of the debt we owe these heroes for their courageous service.”

Vasquez started working with the North Kansas City Police Department on January 4, 2021 . He graduated on July 8, 2021, and was commissioned by the department the same day, receiving his Missouri Peace Officer license.

To view the proclamation in its entirety, click here.

