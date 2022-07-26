Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missouri Acting Gov. Kehoe orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen NKC officer Daniel Vasquez

Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
City of North Kansas City/Twitter
Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, the North Kansas City police officer who was shot Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, died after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:04:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Clay and Jackson counties Tuesday to honor North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez.

The flags will be held at half-staff on July 27, the day Officer Vasquez will be laid to rest.

Vasquez was shot and killed on July 19 during a traffic stop.

“Officer Daniel Vasquez bravely and proudly served his community, fulfilling his lifelong dream of working in law enforcement,” Kehoe said in a press release. “Claudia and I continue to pray for Daniel’s family and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. This tragic act of violence is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face each day to keep their communities safe, and of the debt we owe these heroes for their courageous service.”

Vasquez started working with the North Kansas City Police Department on January 4, 2021. He graduated on July 8, 2021, and was commissioned by the department the same day, receiving his Missouri Peace Officer license.

To view the proclamation in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock