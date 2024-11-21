Missouri Attorney General plans to sue Jackson County over youth gun ban ordinance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his office will file a lawsuit against Jackson County over a gun ordinance recently passed by the county's legislature.

The ordinance, introduced by Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca, prevents 18 to 21-year-olds from buying pistols or semiautomatic rifles.

"I will be filing suit against Jackson County for their illegal attempt to violate Missourians' right to keep and bear arms," Bailey posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Bailey's office also ordered the county to preserve all records and communications from the legislature related to the measure.

The ordinance was opposed and even vetoed by County Executive Frank White, Jr., who warned the legislature it could open the county to legal battles like the one Bailey threatened.

Still, the legislature voted to overturn his White's veto, a move he called "disappointing."

On Tuesday, White said his office was receiving concerns about the ordinance and called on the legislature to amend the measure to add protections for young hunters at a Wednesday meeting.

Abarca and other legislators subsequently skipped the meeting to protest an ongoing disagreement on how to allocate over $70 million in ARPA funding.

