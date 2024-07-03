Missouri boy, 10, dies after suffering from heat-related event outside Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy has died after being rescued from South Mountain on Tuesday.

Officials say the boy reportedly went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. and it wasn't until about 2:30 p.m. when firefighters were alerted to a heat-related emergency.

Phoenix Fire officials say the boy was with adults at the time and his family had recently moved to Phoenix from Missouri.

Firefighters used a helicopter to get the boy down from the mountain. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he later died due to a result of a heat-related medical event.

Tuesday's forecast high in Phoenix was set for 113º.

