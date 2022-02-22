Missouri candidates officially file for political races Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Political hopefuls officially filed to run for office representing Missouri on Tuesday.

Many candidates have already launched their campaigns for various office seats, but Tuesday was the first day they were able to officially file.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is among those who submitted his bid. He is running to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, in the seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.

"As Missouri's U.S. Senator, I will never stop fighting to save America, and I am the only candidate in the race with a proven conservative record of taking action and winning to restore President Trump’s America First agenda," he said in a release.

He has been joined by Kalena Bruce , who is running for Missouri's 4th Congressional District, the seat formerly held by U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

"Kalena is currently the only announced candidate who is an actual farmer and has emerged as one of the nation's leading agriculture advocates," a statement from her campaign said. "She has obtained key endorsements from notable leaders in Missouri Agriculture—Blake Hurst, past president of Missouri Farm Bureau, and Forrest Lucas, founder of Lucas Oil."