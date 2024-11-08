Missouri car buyers to pay sales taxes at dealerships in 2026

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When you're buying a car, you're always shopping for the best price.

But what you pay will look a little different in 2026. That's when Missourians have to pay sales tax upfront, before driving their vehicle off the lot.

DMVs across Missouri will be closed from November 8th through the 11th while the state launches new system changes.

That first set of changes is to activate a tablet-based digital system for license applicants at DMV offices starting this month.

The second set of changes will connect the Department of Revenue to auto dealerships. Starting July 2026, Missourians will pay the sales taxes on their cars at the dealership, instead of the DMV.

Mark True said driving is a privilege as he looked to buy a car Thursday at Jack Miller Auto Plaza.

“It's not our given right to be able to drive, so we gotta keep the laws in force and we gotta drive like we're supposed to," he said. "And we gotta pay our taxes like we're supposed to."

Bevicka Davidson doesn’t feel those privileges are the same for all drivers.

“It seems like it will just make it harder for people who are struggling, and I mean, I am,” Davidson said. “I'm always thinking about those people because I am one of those people.”

Right now, you have 30 days from the day you buy your car to pay the sales tax in Missouri.

One of the main goals with these changes is they will crack down on drivers with expired temporary tags in Missouri.

“Typically, it's because someone's trying to kick the can down the road and not pay the sales tax,” Terry Houghton, the digital marketing manager of customer relations at Jack Miller Auto Plaza in North Kansas City, said. "A sales tax is expensive, a vehicle is expensive, and unfortunately times are tough. Everybody has their own individual challenges. Buying a car sometimes comes in at an unexpected time, and a lot of people just aren't prepared for not only a down payment, but also the sales tax as well."

Kansas already requires drivers to pay the sales tax when they buy a car at the dealership. Houghton said Missourians have to adjust like their friends across the state line.

“It's going to make some changes in how people proceed with buying a car," he said. "I think they're going to be better prepared."