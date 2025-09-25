Missouri Gov. Kehoe to sign redistricting bill in private event Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe will sign legislation that redraws the state’s congressional district map in a private event on Sunday, Sept. 28.

The legislation, House Bill No. 1, earned approval earlier this month in the Missouri House and Senate in a special session called by Kehoe.

In addition to redrawing the congressional maps, which split the immediate Kansas City area into three districts instead of the current two, the legislation also overhauls the state’s voter-driven initiative process.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe Proposed Missouri First redistricting map showing the Kansas City area.

“After a thorough bill review process with our team, I am prepared to officially sign the Missouri First Map into law,” Kehoe said in a press release on Thursday. “Missouri’s conservative, common-sense values should be truly represented at all levels of government, and the Missouri First Map delivers just that.”

Opponents of the legislation have launched several different battles to prevent the bill from taking effect.

Several lawsuits have been filed challenging the constitutionality of the mid-decade redistricting. Other groups are putting together signature drives to put the changes on the ballot for voter approval.

Opponents have until Dec. 11 to gather the necessary signatures to prevent the congressional maps from taking effect until voters across the state vote on the issue.

KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan contributed reporting to this story.

