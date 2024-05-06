Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs landfill bill into law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 1751 into law Monday.

HB 1751 sparked a years-long effort by Raymore residents to stop a proposed landfill on the border of Raymore and Kansas City, Missouri.

"This commonsense measure will ensure homeowners have more of a say in what developments are allowed in their communities," Parson said in a news release.

The passage of HB 1751 means the municipal approval radius has been increased from one-half to one mile for landfills, solid waste processing facilities, demolition landfills and sanitary landfills.

“This measure ensures our community is protected from a threat that would have had negative impacts for generations, “ Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow said after HB 1751 passed the House on April 24.

After the legislation passed the House, Parson had 15 days to sign the bill into law or veto it before it would automatically become law.

“I am appreciative of Governor Parson’s support by signing HB 1751 into law," Missouri Rep. Mike Haffner said in a statement. "This legislation is a victory for the people of Missouri, who have spoken loud and clear about the need to defend their property rights and preserve the well-being of their communities. I support economic development, but not at the expense of our families, small business owners and their livelihoods.”

The developers behind the landfill proposal told KSHB 41 they’re exploring what to do with the land.

“We’ll develop it into something that can be good for the community,” said Jenny Monheiser with KC Recycling and Waste Solutions.

Raymore agreed to pay the developers $3.29 million plus $440,000 to buy land to extend Madison Street if the bill was signed into law, which it was.

