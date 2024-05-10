Missouri Gov. Parson calls review of former KCPD Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere 'big decision'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called his review of former Kansas City, Missouri, police Ofc. Eric DeValkenaere’s criminal sentence “a big decision.”

Parson made the remarks Friday morning during a phone interview with radio talk show host Pete Mundo on 95.7, KCHZ-FM.

DeValkenaere is serving six years in prison after he was found guilty of second degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere’s options to overturn the sentence are now limited to a potential pardon or commutation by Parson after the Missouri Supreme Court declined to take up his appeal earlier this year.

He could also appeal to the United States Supreme Court or seek post-conviction relief in state court, which is most often done by citing ineffective assistance from counsel.

“That’s one of the toughest cases that’s ever come across my desk,” Parson told Mundo Friday morning.

Parson is set to leave office next January, giving him seven months to continue to review the case.

“It’s a big decision — that’s where I’m at,” Parson said.

The governor says he frequently hears from people asking him about the case.

“I don’t want to give anyone false hope, cause I don’t know what I want to do; I really don’t,” Parson said.

