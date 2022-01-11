Missouri Gov. Parson's request for federal assistance approved for 7 counties affected by tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's request for federal assistance for the seven counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes on Dec. 10 was approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Tuesday.

FEMA's approval of Parson's major disaster declaration means local governments and eligible nonprofits in Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties will be reimbursed for emergency protection efforts and infrastructure repair costs.

$27 million in qualifying disaster-related has been identified as part of the assistance.

“This federal disaster assistance will help relieve the financial strain on Missouri communities that were significantly impacted by the storms and help repair severe damage sustained by some Missouri electric power cooperatives and other essential public facilities,” Parson said in a release.

All requests for public assistance must be submitted to FEMA by Feb. 9.

