Missouri health officials: Measles patient visited St. Louis Aquarium, restaurant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials in St. Louis say an out-of-state resident with measles visited at least two public attractions on April 30.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the measles patient visited the St. Louis Aquarium between 1-6 p.m. on April 30. Officials say the patient then ate at a St. Louis restaurant the same day, though the name of the restaurant and the period remain under investigation.

Anyone who may have been exposed at the St. Louis Aquarium and is unvaccinated or immunocompromised should consider treatment to prevent infection and any complications. The window to develop symptoms can take up to three weeks to appear after exposure.

The case is the second measles case reported this year in Missouri. The first case was reported in a traveler in early April in the Branson area. State health officials say the case involved an international traveler.

Last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added several new measles cases to an ongoing outbreak across eight southwest Kansas counties.

As of Wednesday, April 30, the state reported a total of 46 measles cases.

More information about measles is available online.

