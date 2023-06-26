Watch Now
Missouri, Kansas set to receive nearly $2.2 billion for high-speed internet

FILE - In this Friday June 5, 2020, file photo, fourth-grader Sammiayah Thompson, left, and her brother, third-grader Nehemiah Thompson, work outside in their yard on laptops provided by their school system for distant learning in Hartford, Conn. The Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan includes a $65 billion investment in broadband that the White House says will “deliver reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to every household.” It may not actually achieve that, but it’s a major step.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri will receive nearly $1.74 billion and Kansas will receive nearly $452 million in the ongoing effort to build out high-speed internet from coast to coast.

The latest tranche of cash comes from the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which announced more than $42 billion in grants Monday for high-speed internet programs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

The program is part of the White House’s “Internet for All” initiative and is funded through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program that was part of President Biden’s signature infrastructure bill.

“This is a watershed moment for the millions of people across the country who lack access to a high-speed Internet connection who will soon have this necessary service to learn, work and play,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communication and Information Alan Davidson said in a statement announcing the grants. “States can now plan their grant programs with confidence and engage with their communities to ensure they spend this money where it is most needed.”

The Biden Administration touted another nearly $50 billion in high-speed internet investments, including a $930 million announcement from mid-June that included nearly $70 million for Kansas and Missouri,

The FCC, Department of Agriculture and Treasury Department are among the government organizations that have announced broadband grants to states in recent years.

States also have allocated money from federal COVID-19 stimulus packages to broadband projects, including at least $50 million in Missouri.

