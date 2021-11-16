Missouri man sentenced after threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison Tuesday after threatening to "assault and murder" Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and another congressman.

In June , Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, admitted that he had left a profane and racist message to Cleaver's office in January, according to a court document.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.

Hubert's 30 months in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release.

