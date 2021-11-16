Watch
Missouri man sentenced after threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver

Whitney Curtis/Getty Images
FILE — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Missouri, speaks to supporters of Jason Kander, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, at Uptown Theater on Nov. 8, 2016, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver
Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwestern Missouri man was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison Tuesday after threatening to "assault and murder" Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and another congressman.

In June, Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, admitted that he had left a profane and racist message to Cleaver's office in January, according to a court document.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials.

Hubert's 30 months in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release.

