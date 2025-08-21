Missouri State Auditor says investigation of Hickman Mills School District prompts full audit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that his investigation of the Hickman Mills School District has uncovered "potential improper governmental activity," prompting a performance audit of the district.

Fitzpatrick said in a press release that his office notified the district this week that the investigation had uncovered "significant issues."

He said the next step will be to transition to a full audit that will examine most aspects of district operations.

The investigation into the Hickman Mills School District began back in March after a whistleblower complaint raised concerns about travel expenditures paid for with a school credit card that may not have represented an appropriate use of school funds.

"School-funded trips to Ghana and China raised red flags for many parents and taxpayers in the Hickman Mills School District and I'm glad they brought these issues to our attention so we could start the process of holding the district accountable for its actions," Fitzpatrick said. "At a time when the school district is struggling to gain full accreditation, it's best they use the hard-earned tax dollars of district residents on providing a foundational education that prepares students for the future."

The investigation also looked into the cancellation of a technology contract, resulting in a $1.4 million termination fee for the district.

Throughout the investigation, the Hickman Mills School District has gone through change at the administrative level.

Former Superintendent Yaw Obeng had a five-year stint as the district's leader before he was removed back in July.

During Obeng's tenure, the district saw more student enrollment , a significant improvement in academics , and higher teacher salaries .

The board appointed Dr. Dennis Carpenter as interim superintendent after Obeng was removed.

Carpenter previously served as the district's superintendent from 2013 to 2017.

"When I got to Hickman Mills back in 2013, I saw potential," Carpenter told KSHB 41 earlier in August. "When I left in 2017, I saw progress, and having been gone now for a period of about eight years, I see a lot of momentum."

He became superintendent of the Lee's Summit School District before resigning due to disagreements with the school board and further lawsuits.

The Hickman Mills School District has also struggled to secure a reclassification after losing its accreditation status back in 2012.

