Missouri Supreme Court asks Eric Schmitt to stop using judge photo in campaign mailers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt to stop using photos of the court's judges for campaign mailers used for his candidacy for Congress.

Schmitt announced he was running for U.S. Senate last March after longtime Sen. Roy Blunt announced he wouldn't run for reelection .

The Missouri Supreme Court said it received word of the mailer on Thursday.

In the mailer, it shows Schmitt along with three of the court's judges.

The photo was taken by a member of Schmitt's staff during Missouri's bicentennial celebration last August.

The judges were there in official capacities and weren't aware the photo would be used in such context.

According to the Missouri Constitution, Supreme Court judges are prohibited from engaging in any political activity. Therefore, the judges would never consent to their names, titles or likenesses being used in any political context, the Supreme Court said.

"The judges are disappointed that this photograph was used, without their knowledge or consent, for such a blatant political purpose," the Supreme Court said in a statement. "They are reporting the incident as required by their judicial code of conduct and legal ethics."

The Supreme Court has asked Schmitt's office to delete the photograph and others like it from his office's public or social media accounts to prevent this from continuing.

