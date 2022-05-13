Watch
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Robin Ransom’s investiture ceremony slated for next week

Ransom is 1st Black woman on state’s high court
Courtesy of Missouri Supreme Court
Posted at 4:53 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 18:10:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Judge Robin Ransom assumed her duties with the Missouri Supreme Court shortly after her appointment in May 2021, but the official investiture ceremony is planned for next week in Jefferson City.

Ransom became the first Black woman ever appointed to the state’s highest court on May 24, 2021.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had previously appointed her to the state’s Eastern District Court of Appeals in 2019.

Ransom has served on the Missouri Supreme Court since late last fall, writing a variety of opinions for the court during that time after taking the oath of office.

Her appointment will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday during the formal investiture ceremony, including the public administering of the oath of office, at the Supreme Court Building.

Ransom is only the third Black judge appointed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

