'It never gets easier': Older brother remembers Graham Hoffman 1 year after his death

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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One year after Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department paramedic firefighters Graham Hoffman was killed in the line of duty, his family and the Kansas City Fire Department are still grappling with his death while they work to keep his memory alive.

Hoffman was stabbed in the chest by a patient his crew was transporting to a hospital.

Nolan Hoffman, Graham’s older brother, said the anniversary of his brother's death is difficult, but he is trying to focus on the good memories.

"I don't think anything's ever going to make it easier," Nolan said.

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Nolan said he saw two cardinals on the morning of the anniversary, which he took as a sign that his brother is still watching over the family.

"I know he's standing there, watching me," Nolan told KSHB 41 News Northland Reporter Fernanda Silva. "I hope I have an angel on my shoulder. I can feel his presence. When you lose somebody like Graham, it’s just one of those things — it’s going to stick with you forever."

Nolan now takes care of Graham's dog, Al.

"That's like the last living piece of Graham I have left," Nolan said.

KCMO Firefighter Paramedic Graham Hoffman, 29, was fatally stabbed while transporting a patient to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics with the Kansas City Fire Department also continue to mourn the loss of their colleague.

Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, a fire department spokesperson, said they are coping and trying to ensure Graham's legacy lives on.

"We're trying to heal the best we can," Hopkins said. "It's been a challenge, especially for those who knew him well and worked with him every day."

Hopkins noted the rarity and shock of a paramedic being attacked in the back of an ambulance.

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"It's new to KCFD to go through a tragedy like that," Hopkins said. "And, quite honestly, I think it was pretty new to the nation.

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To honor his memory, the Graham Hoffman Memorial Ride is scheduled for Saturday, May 9. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the Outlaw Harley-Davidson dealership in Blue Springs. Proceeds from the event support the Graham Hoffman Memorial Scholarship Fund.

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"I'm just very happy that Graham's name is being remembered exactly as it should be — as a fantastic person," Nolan said.

Shanetta Bossell is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Hoffman's death.

Bossell is scheduled to be in court Friday for a hearing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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