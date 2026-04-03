Amid data-center controversy, Independence voters eager to voice opinions at ballot box

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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A Jackson County Circuit Court judge ruled last week that a controversial data-center project in Independence won’t go to a public vote, but that doesn’t mean the project wasn’t top of mind for some voters ahead of the April 7 election.

Amid data-center controversy, Independence voters voice opinions at ballot box

“I had the data center in mind when I voted,” Sarah Erickson, who lives in eastern Independence near the site of the Nebius AI factory project, said Friday after casting an absentee ballot at the Historic Independence Square early-voting location. “This is something that is going to impact every single person in the city, whether you live out there or you live right here on the Square. Once people realize that it’s something that could be negative for our community, I definitely think that people want their voices to be heard.”

While the data center was a big topic among early voters, having a voice was the overriding theme driving people to the polls.

“I’ve never missed an election since I turned 18, so I just keep that going,” Patrick Flora said.

Flora moved to Independence from the Northland late last year. He said he was aware of the controversy around the data center, which the Independence City Council approved March 2, but didn’t consider it the “be all, end all” driving people to the polls.

“That’s where our power exists, in my opinion, is the local elections, the local influence we could have,” longtime Independence resident Gail Miller said.

Approximately 3,900 absentee ballots have been cast for next Tuesday's election, according to the Jackson County Election Board.

No-excuse absentee voting continues through Monday, but that’s already more early voters than last November’s election. However, it lags well behind the April 2024 election, when 5,253 votes were cast ahead of election day with a continuation of the ill-fated Harry S. Truman Sports Complex sales tax was on the ballot.

“I would love to see more turnout, because, if you don’t vote, that’s a no vote basically,” Flora said. “Your voice didn’t count. When I talk to people that do that — if you didn’t vote, you don’t have a voice to tell me how I did or didn’t do when I voted.”

Miller agreed: “I figure it’s my citizen’s duty.”

The decisions made Tuesday will shape the next several years in Jackson County.

“The local elections definitely impact your immediate surroundings a lot more than I would say the presidential election does,” Erickson said. “Each election is important and I think it’s important that we get out to every single one.”

Despite the lawsuit getting tossed, she was happy to see the people of Independence engaged in the data-center discussion.

“Honestly, I’m really proud of our city, because so many people have come out to get people to sign for the referendum to get it on the ballot,” Erickson said.

Independence will elect a new mayor between Councilwoman Dr. Bridget McCandless, the retired president and CEO of Health Forward Foundation, and former Roofers Local 20 Business Manager Kevin King.

RELATED | Mayoral questionnaire: Hear from candidates King, McCandless

RELATED | City Council election questionnaire: Hear from all 4 candidates

Two at-large spots on the Independence City Council also are on the ballot, but there are four pages of elections and questions on the official Jackson County ballot — including other city council races, other mayoral races, board of aldermen races, bond issues, and school-board races.

Those races will shape tax policy, new laws and ordinances and other decisions made across eastern Jackson County.

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