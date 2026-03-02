KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Fifth graders at Prairie Branch Elementary in the Grain Valley School District are getting a front-row seat to nature — and a science lesson — thanks to a bald eagle livestream camera in Blue Springs.

Blue Springs bald eagle cam is giving Prairie Branch 5th graders a daily science lesson as eggs prepare to hatch

Teacher Tammera Lewis has been showing her class the Blue Springs bald eagle cam daily, using it as a background feature during work time and as a springboard for science lessons.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Ms. Tammera Lewis, Prairie Branch Fifth Grade Teacher

"We actually ended up doing like a mini study on the bald eagle so that they could learn more about what they were seeing and so they were kind of learning like, you know, why they have wings, why they have feathers, how it works when they have eggs in the nest," Lewis said.

While the City of Blue Springs named the eagles Liberty and Freedom — Ms. Lewis's class has their own set of names: Egg-atha and Shell-don.

The hands-on learning has made an impression on the class.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Noah Kelcher, Prairie Branch Fifth Grader

"I like saw him like catch a fish and eat it, so it's kind of cool," Noah Kelcher said. "I didn't know they lived by water."

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Parker Schieper, Prairie Branch Fifth Grader

"They're vertebrates and they mostly live in North America," Parker Schieper said.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Reese Dudley, Prairie Branch Fifth Grader

"They have really big wings which also keep them really warm so they don't get as like cold as we would," Reese Dudley said.

The livestream is the result of a multi-group partnership aimed at getting people to learn about eagles and care about conservation efforts. For these students, the excitement has only grown — there are now three eggs in the nest.

"Everybody's just like, oh my gosh, look, there's another egg. Like whenever the second eagle would come, the mom would like move off the eggs and everybody would be like, Oh my gosh, there's multiple eggs. We like everybody looks up and then just looks at it for like 5 minutes and then gets back to work," Dudley said.

The eggs are expected to hatch in the next couple of weeks, starting egg watch around mid-March.

"I'm looking forward to watch them hatch in like a month or so," Kelcher said.

The Prairie Branch Mustangs will eventually become Grain Valley Eagles — but for now, they're learning from the real thing.

"The eagles, they're like almost a part of our class," Schieper said.

You can watch the bald eagle livestream here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—