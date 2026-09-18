BLUE SPRINGS, MO — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Blue Springs Fall Fun Fest opens Friday at noon on Main Street, but attendees should expect a different look this year as downtown construction continues. But visitors will also get a first look as the finished product that will continue to move in segments down to Route 7.

Blue Springs Fall Fun Fest opens today with changes as Phase 1 of Main Street construction almost complete

Phase 1 of the Main Street construction project, which stretches from 15th to 12th streets, is nearly complete. The work has brought wider ADA sidewalks, fresh brick and a new road. New streetlights have been ordered and trees are expected to be planted once construction is done. The intersections at 12th and 14th street have re-opened to vehicle traffic. The only road block left is to complete the paving at the railroad tracks, which the city is waiting on the railroad for the green light.

George Schmitz, director of strategic initiatives for the City of Blue Springs, said the project is laying the groundwork for something bigger.

KSHB 41 George Schmitz, City of Blue Springs Director of Strategic Initiatives

"I mean, you're really starting to see the beginnings of our downtown revitalization efforts here. You know this is setting the foundation for building downtown as a unique destination to attract people to visit, whether it's you know residents or visitors alike," said Schmitz.

Phase 1 and phase 2 are ahead of schedule, according to Schmitz.

The ongoing work has changed the festival's layout. Main Street is closed for Phase 2 construction between 12th and 11th streets, so vendors will wrap south around into the public parking lot and feed back down onto Main Street in either direction. Businesses impacted by the phase 2 closure are open and still have sidewalk access.

The parade route is also different this year. Instead of coming down Main Street, the parade will go north on 15th Street and east on RD Mize, still ending at St. John LaLande Catholic Church.

The festival runs through Sunday afternoon. Another change is that vendors will close at 9 p.m. each night. The Chamber of Commerce said that was to address safety concerns.

Full details about the Fall Fun Fest, including maps for the layout and parade route, are available on the Chamber of Commerce's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—