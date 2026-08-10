Downtown Blue Springs Main Street construction: Sidewalks remain open for business during phase 2

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Downtown Blue Springs roads may be closed, but sidewalks are open. Business owners want shoppers to know they are still ready to serve customers.

Phase 2 of Blue Springs' Main Street revitalization begins Monday.

Phase 2 of the Main Street revitalization and construction project officially begins Monday. The current Main Street closure runs from 11th Street to 15th Street, impacting numerous businesses in the area. Phase 2 includes the block between 11th and 12th streets, which is home to several core downtown businesses.

Lara Arnold, owner of Lara's Cakes and Bakes, recently had one of her slowest days since opening, but she saw a massive turnout the following Saturday.

Arnold said the short-term disruption will be worth it.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Lara Arnold, Owner of Lara's Cakes and Bakes

"It might be a slight inconvenience for six weeks or so while this is going on, but afterward, it's all going to be freshly paved, wider sidewalks. We're going to have more parking outside, more seating outside," Arnold said.

Kirsten Henriquez, owner of Olive and Clay, said she is looking forward to what the finished project will bring.

CLAIRE BRADSHAW/KSHB Kirsten Henriquez, Owner of Olive and Clay Creative Co

"I'm excited to run sidewalk sales. The street will be really awesome," Henriquez said. "I'm hoping that it'll bring in more customers."

The project is funded by a 2024 voter-approved bond. Streetscape improvements include wider, ADA-compliant sidewalks, a newly paved road and new street lights.

While parking is not currently available along Main Street, alternative parking can be found nearby, including at 10th and 11th streets near the police department.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to wrap up by the end of August or early September. The entire streetscape from 15th Street to Missouri Route 7 should be done by spring 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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