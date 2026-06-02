KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

—

Construction along Main Street in Blue Springs began this week as part of a phased revitalization project funded by a 2024 voter-approved bond issue.

Blue Springs Main Street construction begins with plans to revitalize downtown corridor

The project includes a new concrete road, new street lights, wider sidewalks, and other infrastructure improvements. Crews will gradually move down Main Street, extending work to 7 Highway. Plans also include a complete reconstruction of 11th Street, which connects to downtown Central Park.

The construction will be completed in phases, meaning not every business will see impacts at the same time.

Sara O'Bryan Lawson, owner of Bean Counter Cafe, said her business will be most directly affected during Phase 2, which covers the stretch from 15th to 12th Street.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Sara O'Bryan Lawson, Owner of Bean Counter Cafe

"Well, they keep telling us that we will have some bridges that will cross over, so it will be all concrete, so there will be a few days, then either the sidewalks or the streets are not going to be accessible," O'Bryan Lawson said.

She said she is most looking forward to the new streets and sidewalks, which she hopes will help address water coming into her building.

"We'll lose a few parking spots down here, but that was one of the features that we agreed that we would be willing to lose, as long as they give us the streets and the sidewalks that we need," O'Bryan Lawson said.

Further down Main Street, Two Jewelers — a newly relocated jewelry store — has already seen positive business impacts since moving to downtown. Co-owner Justin Sheldon said he welcomes the changes ahead.

JACK MCCORMICK/KSHB Justin Sheldon and Gene Haynes, co-owners of Two Jewelers

"That's so exciting. I can't wait to see what it's going to look like down here. It's been a long time coming," Sheldon said.

Co-owner Gene Haynes said the improvements go beyond appearances.

"More shops, more retail, more food, you know, you gotta have somewhere to walk to once you go to one place," Haynes said.

O'Bryan Lawson echoed that sentiment.

"I just think getting more tenants down here, getting more walk-by traffic down here," O'Bryan Lawson said.

A set timeline for each phase has not yet been announced. Residents can follow the city's social media accounts and individual Main Street businesses for updates on downtown access during construction. According to Mayor Chris Lievsay, the project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—