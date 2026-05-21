Family of 19-year-old shot, killed by Lafayette County deputy seeks civil investigation

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

—

A civil rights law firm is conducting a civil investigation into the death of Saveion McConnell, a 19-year-old from Lee's Summit who was shot and killed by a Lafayette County deputy as police were responding to another shooting.

The Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin said it will look at the events leading up to the shooting and demand transparency from the local agencies involved.

The civil investigation comes as the Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the police shooting.

RELATED | Family of Lee's Summit teen killed in Lafayette Co. police shooting speaks out

On May 1, MSHP said law enforcement responded to a 17-year-old with gunshot injuries off U.S. Highway 50 in Johnson County, Missouri.

The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office said as they were responding to the teenager injured, they were told the suspect ran off.

Multiple agencies, including the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office, started a search and later found McConnell down the road.

MSHP confirmed a Lafayette County deputy hit McConnell with their car during a quick chase. Investigators said after McConnell got up, he was shot and killed by police.

MSHP did not release what led to the shooting, but confirmed no weapon was found as they were investigating.

Jackson County Family laid to rest 19-year-old from Lee's Summit killed by Lafayette Co. deputy Braden Bates

While MSHP is investigating the police shooting, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting of the teenage girl.

She was released from the hospital after being treated for her injuries.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has not released what led to the 17-year-old's gunshot injuries or a suspect in that shooting.

Romanucci & Blandin is representing Michelle Washington, Saveion McConnell's mother.

The investigating agencies have not released any updates on the shootings at this time.

KSHB 41 submitted several records requests and will continue to follow this story.

—