Grandview Station ribbon-cutting celebration set for June 15

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She also focuses on issues regarding scams. Share your story idea with Megan .

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Grandview Station is nearly ready to open, giving farmers market vendors and residents a permanent home for commerce and community events along Main Street.

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The structure features a distinctive sloped roof design and is fully air-conditioned. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15, and the public is invited.

The grand opening of the farmers market follows on Wednesday, July 8. Markets will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Chris VanSickle, of Royal Construction Services, oversaw the project. The work carries personal meaning for him.

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"I did grow up in Grandview, graduated in 1991," VanSickle said. "It feels really good to know something that I did for the city that I grew up in."

VanSickle said the building's design sets it apart.

"The uniqueness of the roof lines come together, you don't see things like that," VanSickle said.

He also highlighted the amenities vendors and visitors can expect, such as bathrooms.

"It's air-conditioned, people are going to like that a lot. It's got ginormous fans to move the air around," VanSickle said.

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Grandview Mayor Leonard Jones said he's proud to see Grandview grads coming home to give back to their community, noting the project reflects the city's broader momentum.

"Before this was grass where we were standing," Jones said. "We want this to be the spot they come to, to enjoy."

Kathleen Foland, who sells at the farmers market under the name Midwest Mermaid Muse, was among the vendors who got a look at the finished space.

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"Oh, what a great surprise. Fabulous. It's amazing," Foland said. "It's bigger than what I thought about."

Foland said the new facility is a significant upgrade.

"I'm thrilled. I don't see how anybody couldn't be thrilled with this new facility; it's so much an improvement than what was," Foland said. "Comfortable and functional, easier to get out our products and our message."

Grandview Station is part of a larger wave of construction and infrastructure investment in Grandview.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41 Grandview Station

Since 2023, the city has seen $41.5 million in construction and infrastructure improvements, including:



$2.1 million — Grandview Station

$700,000 — DMV

$7 million — Streets and sidewalks

$6 million — Complete renovation of City Hall and Police Department

$1.5 million — Expansions of Fire Station No. 1 and No. 2

$1 million — Main Street improvements

$24 million — Blue Ridge improvements (Phase One complete, Phase Two underway)

"It has been great to see the progress here in Grandview," Jones said.

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VanSickle also used the project as an opportunity to speak to the next generation about trades careers.

"I hope kids understand the need for the trades and start getting back into it," he said. "It seems like kids have been going away from it; we need people going into the industry."

He says positions on his team pay about $46 an hour.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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