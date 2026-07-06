Independence City Council to consider resolution to retain, restore historic buildings

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County, including Independence. Share your story idea with Tod .

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The Independence City Council will consider a resolution Monday that would unequivocally express “its intent to retain ownership of the Bingham-Waggoner Estate and the Vaile Mansion .”

A consultant’s recommendation in the spring that the city should consider selling the historic properties it owns created a stir in the Independence community.

But the city stressed that it was only a recommendation, one that Councilman John Perkins hopes the city council will formally reject.

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The Historic Sites Preservation Ordinance would direct city staff to “explore ways to fund and support all city-owned historic sites, including a future General Obligation bond issuance to adequately cover deferred maintenance needs at the Bingham-Waggoner Estate and the Vaile Mansion.”

Voters narrowly rejected a $12-million general-obligation bond in April 2025, which included money for historic sites and the city’s parks system.

However, preserving Independence's history consistently ranks among the highest priorities in surveys of residents.

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