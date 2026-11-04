Independence voters approve $20 million bond to preserve 5 historic city-owned sites

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Supporters have long believed that, if given the chance, Independence voters would support preserving a series of city-owned historic sites around town. That opportunity came Tuesday, and the voters came through.

The bond question, which will generate $20 million for long-deferred renovations at the Vaile Mansion, the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, the 1827 Log Courthouse, the Truman Memorial Building and Old Fire Station Number 1 needed a four-sevenths majority, or 57.1%, to pass.

It received 68.6% of the vote, to the delight of Pam Fulmer, who has volunteered at the Vaile Mansion for 16 years.

"We are so thankful to the people of Independence that voted yes," Fulmer said. "... I can't bring it to words — excited, overwhelmed, finally, it's just everything. It's everything we've been wanting.”

Question 1 passed by the required 4/7th’s majority in every Independence precinct with at least two ballots cast, showing broad citywide support for the measure.

"I think it was a decisive choice by Independence residents to make sure that this piece of our history continues to be a part of our future and something that we can really rally and build behind economically and as a community," Independence City Council Member Cody Atkinson said.

A tentative breakdown presented to the council in mid-October earmarks more than $6.6 million for the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, nearly $4 million for the Vaile Mansion, more than $1 million for the Truman Memorial Building, roughly $985,000 for the fire station and nearly $750,000 for the old log courthouse.

"It (the election results) showed a real affection and love for these historic sites, which are civic assets and cultural assets, and the approval of the bond issue will save them for future generations," said Brent Schondelmeyer, a volunteer with the Committee for Independence's Historic Sites campaign.

A consultant's report last spring, which essentially recommended that the city give the sites to private investors, riled the Independence community.

"The community really had kind of a severe reaction when outside consultants suggested, ‘Well, this was a liability to the city and for $1 you could sell them off to other parties,’" Schondelmeyer said.

Atkinson said that was a non-starter.

"They were using St. Louis as a comparison,” he said. “Independence is not St. Louis, so it didn't make any sense to me. I was disappointed that that was presented, and it just stirred a fire in me to make sure that we got this done last night.”

Schondelmeyer agreed, "Part of that kind of galvanized the community and said, 'Well, you know, we need to try to plot a different path for them,' and Tuesday was a path that sort of secures their future.”

The bond will be repaid through property taxes over the next 20 years.

“You hear about first dates,” Atkinson said. “You hear about after they get married, they go and they take pictures at these sites. They enjoyed it with their grandparents. Whenever they bring family into town, this is where they go. This is a deep part of our city's heritage, and I think it's unique and something that sets this city apart. Everywhere has small businesses. Nobody has the Bingham and Vaile (mansions).”

After years of trying and failing to raise the millions needed to clear the backlog of deferred maintenance, Fulmer and others who dedicate so much time to Independence’s historic sites were thrilled.

"If the bond didn't pass, we had no clue where we would go," Fulmer said.

The bonds will have to be issued and sold, so it's unlikely any work would begin until the middle of next year or later on these sites.

Independence voters rejected a bond issue that included historic sites in April 2024, which was tied to improvements to a Parks and Recreation site. Voters also rejected a separate bond issue for a justice campus during that election but passed an infrastructure bond question for roads, bridges and sidewalks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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