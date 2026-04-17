KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Grain Valley. Share your story idea with Claire .

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Jackson County Public Health is expanding its community health initiatives with the introduction of the Bluebox, a vending machine offering free health and hygiene products 24/7.

Jackson County Public Health launches the free Blue Box health vending machine in downtown Lee Summit

Building on the county's Narcan porch box program, the Bluebox provides items ranging from sunscreen and socks to personal hygiene kits. The first machine is located in the downtown Lee's Summit parking garage located at 200 SE Green Street.

Jackson County selected downtown Lee Summit because it is a priority zip code for public health attention and a hot spot for fatal and nonfatal opioid overdoses. The location near Green Street also offers high foot traffic, which is expected to increase this summer with the World Cup and Football Fridays later this fall.

The purpose of the Blue Box is to make health products accessible to anyone. Users simply select the item they want, enter their zip code so JCPH can collect data of what zip codes are using it, and take the product once it dispenses.

JONATHAN GOEDE/KSHB Seth Middleton, Senior Program Manager of Substance Use Prevention

"Well, we know that a lot goes into the health of our community, and that includes getting access to some of these health supplies, and we can't expect people to be healthy and have their best chance at healthy behavior if we don't offer some help getting there," a representative said.

Health officials hope to expand the Bluebox program to more locations beyond downtown Lee Summit this summer. This vending machine is made possible thanks to the Greater Lee's Summit Healthcare Foundation.

The health department will host a ribbon cutting Friday at 2:00 PM at the Bluebox.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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