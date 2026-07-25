KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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A Jackson County judge granted a preliminary injunction pausing Kansas City's enforcement of a ban on single-shot alcohol and beer in certain areas of the city while the case is decided.

The ban targets specific areas of Kansas City identified by the city as having public safety issues.

City of Kansas City Retail Alcohol Impact Areas

The preliminary injunction means stores in those areas can continue selling single-shot alcohol and beer until the court reaches an official decision.

Local News KCMO ordinance would ban single-bottle alcohol sales in specific neighborhoods La'Nita Brooks

Frank Frazzino owns Top Spot, a convenience store near East 27th and Brooklyn Avenue, in the Prospect Avenue Corridor.

"This ordinance would have been devastating," Frazzino said.

KSHB 41 Frank Frazzino

Frazzino said the ban is setting a bad example.

"It's just unfair to the neighborhood. This neighborhood is being looked at like they're all criminals," Frazzino said.

He also argued the ban would not solve the underlying problem, but simply shift it.

"You're going to make someone drink a full pint or a full six pack instead of maybe just the one drink they want," Frazzino said.

Local News KCMO removes Midtown corridor from single-shot liquor sale prohibition Crystal Olney

Frazzino described the personal stakes involved for his family.

"You know, you got a whole city coming down on you and you're worried that you're going to lose your business and your livelihood. 70 years' worth of work my family's put in in these businesses," Frazzino said.

JaxCo judge pauses enforcement of ban on single-use alcohol sales in KCMO in specific areas

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas defended the ordinance, saying the city worked to target only the areas with the greatest need.

"We were trying to be as precise as possible, surgical really, and say, 'Where do we get the most complaints?'" Lucas said. "If the courts say we need to apply it citywide, and I guess that's the next step we take."

KSHB 41 KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas

Lucas said his focus extended beyond the economic impact on businesses.

"If the majority of your business is selling tiny liquor bottles and trying to get everybody intoxicated as possible in communities that already deal with public safety issues. Maybe you should evaluate what your business is all about," Lucas said.

When asked how he felt about businesses saying they'll go out of business if the ordinance goes in the favor of the city, he said his priorities lie with public safety.

Kansas City KCMO City Council passes single-shot liquor sales ban in certain neighborhoods La'Nita Brooks

"I'm the mayor of a city where we deal with homicides, suicides, fatal accidents. We deal with people who are just trying to get a chance in life. That's where my empathy is," Lucas said.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and it is unclear when an official decision will be made.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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