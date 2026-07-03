Treatment now underway to address lily pad issue at Tarsney Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews began spraying a chemical designed to kill the lily pads covering Tarsney Lake on Thursday.

The chemical will help address the abundance of aquatic vegetation choking off the lake.

Treatment has begun on the lily pads at Tarsney Lake

KSHB 41 News first told you about Tarsney Lake in eastern Jackson County last year, when a viewer approached KSHB 41 News anchor Taylor Hemness at a Let's Talk event in Grain Valley.

KSHB 41 Debora Corn, Taylor Hemness

Because of our coverage, Jackson County Executive Phil Levota visited the lake and promised residents the county would work to make improvements.

RELATED | 'Promises made, promises kept': Jackson County-approved work begins to battle Tarsney Lake lily pads

Aquatic Control, the company that won the bid, waited until now to begin the treatment because the company said it is more effective if the lily pads have fully bloomed in the summer season.

If the treatment works, it will kill the vegetation, which will eventually sink to the bottom of the lake.

A second application is expected in a few weeks, and then a check next year will monitor the progress of the program.

Debora Corn, president of Tarsney Lake Citizens Inc., said it has been 25 years of hoping to get something done, and she is thankful that LeVota kept his word and is helping residents get the lake cleaned up.

KSHB 41 News will continue to follow the progress at Tarsney Lake.

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