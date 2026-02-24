Back-to-back weekends of mass shootings leave Kansas City community shaken, demanding answers

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in Platte County. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

Kansas City community members and local leaders are calling for action after two mass shootings on back-to-back weekends left three people dead and several others injured.

The most recent shooting happened Saturday night inside a home near East 49th Street and College Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say 17-year-old Santino Gonzalez was killed, and five others were injured.

His family shared photos of him with us following the shooting.

A neighbor who lives near the scene, whom we are not identifying due to safety concerns, described the fear residents are living with.

"Bullets have no eyes, so anything can happen," the neighbor said. "You want to sit outside on your porch at night, and you can't even do that because this is happening."

KSHB 41 looked into who owns the property where the shooting occurred. The city confirmed it was a short-term rental and responded to questions about policies aimed at preventing such incidents.

"An investigation is currently underway to assess whether the owner exhibited negligence or contributed to any threat to public safety," the city said. "These rentals are limited to a maximum of eight guests, and hosting parties are strictly prohibited."

The city says the investigation could lead to a one- to three-year ban on the property.

The weekend before, 29-year-old Eboni Silas and 24-year-old Tashauna Ballard were killed in a shooting at Status Nightclub on Southwest Boulevard.

Jackson County 2nd District Legislator Venessa Huskey said people should not have to worry for their lives when going out.

"The two young ladies that were on Southwest Boulevard, they were there to have a good time. Then, they don't get to go home; I don't get it," Huskey said.

Huskey also reflected on how the area where Saturday's shooting transpired has changed.

"I went to school right there on 53rd and South Bend and Graceland Elementary… We never had those issues," Huskey said.

Rosilyn Temple, founder of KC Mothers in Charge, continues to urge community members to speak up and get involved.

"We have to stop turning our heads and stop saying that it's not our problem, because it's your problem," Temple said.

Police say they have received several tips but are still looking for a suspect in the shooting that killed Gonzalez. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

