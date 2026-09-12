Former Truman Elementary School property goes for $1.4 million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills School District announced Friday the sale of a former elementary school the board of education voted to close earlier this year.

Back in January, the Hickman Mills School Board approved recommendations to close Truman Elementary School and cut over 70 staff members. The decision was part of a cost-saving effort as the school district faced a $14 million deficit.

The former Truman Elementary School property is being sold for $1,400,000 to the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City, a nonprofit corporation, according to a press release from the school district.

The property is located at 9601 James A. Reed Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

“This is a win for the Hickman Mills community and for our district,” Superintendent of Schools Dennis Carpenter said in part in a press release. “Rather than having an empty school building, we are welcoming a community partner that will continue using the property for education.”

The sale was approved by the Hickman Mills School Board. The school district said the sale supports its efforts to build "greater financial stability."

Hickman Mills School District has been dealing with financial challenges that became public after former Superintendent Yaw Obeng was removed, which was announced in July 2025. The school district was also the focus of an investigation and audit by the Missouri State Auditor's Office in 2025.

Carpenter was appointed as the interim superintendent after Obeng's removal, and he accepted the permanent position for this school year.

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Carpenter previously served as superintendent of the district from 2013 to 2017.

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