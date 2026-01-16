Hickman Mills School Board approves cuts to staff, closure of Truman Elementary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Hickman Mills School Board approved recommendations Thursday to close Truman Elementary School and cut over 70 educators and staff members.

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne reports that the school district is cutting all math and reading literacy specialists. The district will also save an estimated $9.7 million for the budget deficit.

With the closure of Truman Elementary, current students will move to Alvin Brooks Middle School, which the district will convert into an elementary school building. Santa Fe Elementary School will become a sixth-grade center.

The Hickman Mills School District has experienced difficulty in securing a reclassification following the loss of its accreditation status back in 2012.

Financially, the district has also gone through challenges, including a full audit after the Missouri State Auditor's office discovered evidence of financial mismanagement. The audit is still in progress.

There has been turnover at the administrative level as well, with Dr. Dennis Carpenter being appointed interim superintendent by the school board after former Superintendent Yaw Obeng was removed.

During Obeng's five-year tenure, the district saw an increase in student enrollment , a significant improvement in academics , and higher teacher salaries .

Carpenter previously served as the district's superintendent from 2013 to 2017.

