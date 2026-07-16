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Cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported across Missouri and Kansas, prompting health officials to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families.

More than 80 cases have been reported in Missouri, and 55 have been confirmed in Kansas.

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Health officials say the two most important steps to reduce risk are washing hands and washing food. Before eating, cutting, or cooking fruits and vegetables, wash them thoroughly under running water. Cooking produce can also lower the risk.

It is also important to note that if symptoms appear immediately after consuming food, it is likely food poisoning or a different intestinal virus — not cyclosporiasis. Symptoms of cyclosporiasis typically present themselves after a few days.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an infectious disease physician with the University of Kansas Health System, said people should know what symptoms to watch for.

Infectious disease physician shares how to keep your family safe from cyclosporiasis

"The symptoms can range from mild to more severe, meaning diarrhea that won't stop. And you need to know your own body," Hawkinson said. "If you are more at risk, if you are taking care of a small child or an elderly person, you are going to be more at risk at having those dehydration symptoms and problems, complications. And if you are immune suppressed."

Hawkinson said treatments are available for those who test positive.

"There are treatments available," Hawkinson said. "Our most common treatments are Bactrim or ciprofloxacin. There's also alternative treatments for those who can't tolerate those."

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Hawkinson said washing produce will not guarantee the removal of the parasite. The only way to know if you have cyclosporiasis is to get tested.

Anyone experiencing symptoms for more than a few days or who becomes extremely dehydrated should see a doctor.

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