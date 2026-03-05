KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

The man accused of throwing 20 homemade explosive devices into a trash can at Liberty Memorial made his first court appearance Thursday.

Owen Canizales Argueta, 22, faces 20 counts of possession of an illegal explosive.

‘It’s scary, for sure’: Explosive devices found near Liberty Memorial

His arrest puts more attention on the grounds of the National World War I Museum and Memorial because thousands of people will visit the area for this summer’s FIFA Fan Festival beginning June 11.

“It’s scary, for sure, but I think that would be a one-off incident,” Jesse Mitchell said. “And if they already arrested the guy, captured the guy, got it taken care of, what more could you ask for (from) the people taking care of the situation?”

Al Miller/KSHB Jesse Mitchell speaks with a reporter.

Mitchell walks the grounds of the museum every day. He said the incident will not deter him from attending the fan festival.

Police reports do not explain what Canizales Argueta was allegedly doing with the devices, but Prosecutor Melesa Johnson said in a statement, “Jackson County does not tolerate threats.”

A spokesperson for KC2026, which is handling FIFA events in Kansas City during the World Cup, pointed out there is no confirmed connection between the devices and this summer’s events.

The spokesperson added the agency remains in close communication with law enforcement.

“We are extremely grateful for the swift response from all parties, and for the professionalism they all demonstrate every day to help ensure public safety in our community,” a KC2026 spokesperson said.

Police Chief Stacey Graves spoke about World Cup security in February, encouraging the public to say something whenever they see something suspicious.

Arrest records indicate custodians emptying the trash followed that mantra when they noticed a bag with explosives and alerted authorities.

“We’re definitely ready and we will have the proper law enforcement public safety response,” Graves said.

Al Miller/KSHB KCPD Chief Stacey Graves.

"The safety of our staff, volunteers and guests is our highest priority," The National WWI Museum and Memorial said in a statement. "The National WWI Museum and Memorial takes security very seriously, and has strict protocols in place to ensure the wellbeing of everyone on our grounds.”

