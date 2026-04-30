Johnson County pastor Adam Hamilton launches bid for US Senate

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Johnson County pastor of the largest United Methodist church in the country announced Thursday he’s launched a bid for U.S. Senate.

Church of the Resurrection Pastor Adam Hamilton discussed his candidacy during a news conference Thursday morning in Prairie Village. You can watch his remarks in the video player below.

Johnson County, Kansas, Pastor Adam Hamilton announced he's running for U.S. Senate

His campaign website, hamiltonforkansas.com , went live Thursday morning.

In February, Hamilton announced he was exploring the idea of running an independent campaign against incumbent Sen. Roger Marshall.

The Kansas Secretary of State's website shows four Democrats have filed to run: Damon Anderson, Jason Hart, Kevin Latz and Michael "Mike" Soetaert. Marshall is the lone Republican to have filed as of April 29.

Candidates in Kansas races have until June 1 to file their candidacy ahead of the primary election on Aug. 4.

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