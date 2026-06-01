Kansas City bus riders react to return of fares as free ride program ends

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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For many Kansas City residents, the bus is part of their daily routine.

"Come down here every day," said Ashkaun Adib, a RideKC bus rider.

Bus fares for KCATA, RideKC resume Monday

For Kim Reed, the stakes are a little higher as she works to get a car.

"Public transportation is what I have," Reed said.

KSHB Kim Reed – KC Bus Rider

With fares returning Monday, June 1, riders have mixed feelings. Eugene Relf said the change won't hit him hard personally, but he's thinking about others.

"It doesn't bother me, but I know it's going to bother, like, others," Relf said.

Reed said the financial reality for many riders is difficult to ignore.

"Limited funds for a lot of people, so might not work for some, but at the same time, I understand business-wise it's also needed," Reed said.

Adib warned that higher fares could set off a damaging cycle.

KSHB Ashkaun Adib – KC Bus Rider

"It's a downward spiral. When you make it worse, less people ride it, less people ride it, then you continue to make it worse, because less people are riding. It's genuinely a self-eating snake," Adib said.

Still, some riders said they could accept the change — if some of the money goes toward improving service.

"If you're gonna charge people, make it better," Adib said.

Relf said he's holding out hope that improvements are coming.

KSHB Eugene Relf – KC Bus Rider

"I'm hoping, that I am," Relf said.

Transit authorities are federally required to provide subsidized fares. United Way of Greater Kansas City will administer them.

United Way's Kera Mashek said the program could benefit the broader transit system.

KSHB Kera Mashek – United Way Greater Kansas City

"By hopefully getting more riders on buses, even if they're paying a reduced fare, that will help recuperate some of the costs of being able to distribute free passes into the community," Mashek said.

About 50,000 households in Kansas City don't own a car, underscoring how critical public transit is for a significant portion of the city's population.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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