KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas City, Missouri, voters made their voices heard at the polls Tuesday, ultimately deciding to approve a renewal of the city’s 1% earnings tax.

The tax passed with almost 79% of voters saying yes to the renewal.

Kansas City, Missouri, voters approve renewal of 1% earnings tax

Since the 1960s, earnings tax funds have supported a variety of city services, like public safety, snow removal, road resurfacing and trash collection.

“I think it’s important if we want good streets and other good services, we need to have the earnings tax,” Linda Lyon explained as to why she voted yes Tuesday.

John Batten/KSHB Linda Lyon speaks with a reporter on election day.

Ahead of the vote, Dan Walsh, who owns Spokes Coffee in downtown, told KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan he couldn’t imagine a world without the city services the earnings tax helps provide.

“That’s why I think it’s imperative we pass the thing,” Walsh said.

Andrew McClellan voted no, saying the city should be more responsible with tax dollars. He believes eliminating the tax would have brought more people and businesses to the city.

“If you go look at some of the fastest growing cities in the United States, most of them do not employ an earnings tax,” McClellan said.

John Batten/KSHB Andrew McClellan speaks with a reporter on election day.

Had voters chosen not to renew the tax, Kansas City would’ve had to phase it out over 10 years.

The tax brings in around $370 million annually for the city. That money makes up about 47% of KCMO’s general fund and 15% of the city’s total $2.5 billion budget.

The earnings tax goes to voters for renewal every five years. It will next be on the ballot in 2031.

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