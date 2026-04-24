Kansas City, Mo., police travel to Europe to study international soccer fan behavior ahead of 2026 World Cup

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The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is preparing for the 2026 World Cup by sending some of their personnel overseas to study international soccer fan behavior and event security.

KCPD Events and Special Projects Division Lead Major Abby Martinez traveled to Germany in 2024 and Scotland in 2025 to attend soccer matches, tour stadiums, learn how to protect arriving teams, and meet with European soccer experts.

"Not all of our learning takes place in a classroom," Martinez said. "To see it hands-on is that valuable piece."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB KCPD Events and Special Projects Division Lead Major Abby Martinez.

Major Martinez attended three games in the 2024 EUROS in Germany, the largest tournament leading up to the World Cup.

Photo provided by Abby Martinez. KCPD Events and Special Projects Division Lead Major Abby Martinez and other police leaders attend a soccer match in Germany to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City.

"We had personnel go to a couple of international matches so that we can really learn fan behavior," KCPD Police Chief Stacey Graves said earlier this month at a World Cup security event in Jefferson City.

During a safety exercise this week, Graves said the department is implementing strategies regarding crowd management, staffing, and communications based on the trips.

Martinez noted the importance of speaking directly with European security experts to learn how to prevent and mitigate risks.

"Being able to quiz those people who are experts in the field and get that face-to-face time," Martinez said. "To see the whole deployment come together. That's invaluable."

Photo provided by Abby Martinez KCPD Events and Special Projects Division Lead Major Abby Martinez (fourth from left) attends a soccer match in Scotland to help prepare for the 2026 World Cup in Kansas City.

KC2026, a nonprofit handling host city duties, paid for the trips, Martinez said.

KSHB 41 News World Cup Analyst Graham Zusi said Kansas City should expect a unique atmosphere when the tournament arrives.

"Passion for the fan bases is incredible" Zusi predicted "We'll see them marching throughout the streets."

Martinez said the goal is to balance the excitement of the tournament with public safety.

"It is a mix of wanting people to celebrate and wanting them to show their passion and love for the sport, but making sure we put things in place so no one gets hurt in that celebration," Martinez said.

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