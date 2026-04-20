'Never had to use an instinct like that:' 2 teens, 1 adult killed hours apart in separate KCMO homicides

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson went to the scenes of three homicides in South Kansas City on Monday to hear from witnesses and neighbors. She covers Kansas City, Missouri. Share your story idea with Alyssa .

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Monday was not a normal day in the neighborhood in parts of South Kansas City as detectives investigated three separate homicides.

2 teens, 1 adult killed hours apart in separate KCMO homicides

KSHB 41 News Kansas City Reporter Alyssa Jackson watched detectives going door-to-door after the murders of two teenagers and an adult.

Charles Moore described hearing a Glock switch during a gunfight as he made sure his family was safe.

"One or two or three rounds becomes 60 rounds in a matter of like 10 seconds," he said. "I don't like the fact that I had to hit the deck holding a baby...that my wife, who's four months pregnant, has to lay down on the ground..."

Jackson watched video of families taking cover and grabbing their children as gunshots were fired in the street.

According to police,15-year-old Cavazion Williams was the second homicide victim Sunday evening.

Williams was shot in the 7200 block of East 85th Terrace. He died at a hospital.

Moore said: "Our street is the street that's okay to play on. We let our kids out here. I've never had to use an instinct like that."

KSHB 41

Mark Byrd, founder of New Reflections Technical Institute, placed a sign that stated, "We must stop killing each other," at East 110th Terrace and Greenwood Road.

According to police, 17-year-old Demetrius Smith was struck by a bullet in that intersection after at least two people started shooting.

About two hours later, 29-year-old William Hunter was shot and killed near East 97th Street and Holmes Road.

"Young people feel there are no other ways out besides gun violence," Byrd said. "Conflict resolution — how do we help people understand you don't have to end this way?"

Byrd urged community advocates to join demands for a 30-day ceasefire — recognizing the messaging must be received by the troublemakers in the community.

"We have to start somewhere,"" Byrd said. "We just can’t say 'do nothing.' This isn’t a spectator sport. Its time for us to all come together — not be in silos."

Moore told Jackson his family plans to stay in their neighborhood despite Sunday's shooting and help find solutions, including productive activities for young people.

"For us, were going to try to make a difference," Moore said. "We're not gonna just let it continue on —we're stopping it here."

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