‘Plaza Promise’ is a pledge to improve Kansas City beyond the shopping district

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri. He's previously covered plans for Plaza redevelopment projects. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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The Country Club Plaza announced a new initiative Tuesday to invest in community projects beyond the landmark shopping district.

The Plaza Promise is a multi-year effort to make a lasting impact across six targeted areas in Kansas City.

“We see the Country Club Plaza as more than a shopping district,” said Chris Harren, Gillon Property Group’s senior vice president of development, in a statement. “It’s a place where families build memories, young minds are inspired, our city shines, and where we collaborate to help address our community’s needs,”

Gillon Property Group (originally called HP Village Partners) took over ownership of the 15-block Country Club Plaza in 2024. This spring, Kansas City leaders approved a master plan development to guide redevelopment efforts.

The preliminary proposal calls for building several new residential apartments of condos on the Plaza, some at taller heights than what is currently in place.

Already the new owners have invested in security, lighting, and other cosmetic improvements on the Plaza.

The six pillars of the Plaza Promise



Contribute to affordable housing initiatives. The Plaza will contribute $5,000 per unit from new residential developments - which could total $4 million based on current development goals. The Plaza will also make an initial donation of $10,000 to the Headed Home program the AFL-CIO is launching to help families cover down payments on home purchases. The Plaza will continue to contribute to Headed Home as it builds more residential units in the shopping district.

Enhance the Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Program through several donations and sponsorships totaling at least $30,000 over the next three years. As well as continuing to partner with the Metropolitan Organization Countering Sexual Assault (MOCSA).

Invest in workforce development through the Missouri Works Apprenticeship Program.

Inspire young Kansas Citians by participating in the ProX internship program in the summer of 2027, becoming a partner in the Real World Learning Initiative, partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and dedicating a space in the annual Plaza Art Fair to ArtsTech students.

Build civic pride with a new 816 Day event in August. 816 is the area code of Kansas City which aligns with the date August 16.

Commit to strengthening the “Arterie,” a pathway connecting art museums east of the Plaza.

"The Plaza Promise is the gold standard for how developers should impact this city,” said Duke Dujakovich, president of the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO in a statement. “TheAFL-CIO is proud to work side-by-side with the Plaza to jumpstart the new chapter for this Crown Jewel.”

Next month, the city will consider a request to vacate ownership of the sidewalks in the Plaza. The Plaza says this will allow it to better maintain the sidewalks and better enforce its code of conduct.

Several agencies including the city’s Economic Development Corporation and Port KC have begun conversations with the Plaza about public funding to help with redevelopment efforts.

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