KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. He's covered the Jackson County property tax debate since 2023. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Nearly 170,000 property owners in Jackson County will officially get credits or refunds on their property tax bills in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

Monday morning, a judge finalized a $225 million settlement in the class action lawsuit challenging the county’s 2023 property assessment and appeals process, which led to inflated property tax bills in 2023 and 2024.

The settlement will pay back at least 169,931 owners for taxes they overpaid on roughly 208,737 properties. The court found Jackson County increased property values by more than 15% without following the law.

Tax credits will cover 100% of what property owners paid above that 15% increase, but spread out over three years so taxing jurisdictions can handle the budget change over time.

“It’s an unprecedented result in Jackson County,” said Nichelle Oxley of the Humphrey, Farrington & McClain law firm, which represents the class.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Nichelle Oxley, of the Humphrey, Farrington & McClain law firm, speaks about a class action lawsuit.



Usually, class action lawsuits only pay back a portion of what a person lost, not the entire amount like in this case.

“That is quite an accomplishment for the citizens of Jackson County,” Judge Jacqueline Cook said during Monday’s fairness hearing.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Judge Jacqueline Cook presides over a hearing.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota took office in October 2025 and made property tax reform a top priority.

“Another great day for Jackson County taxpayers in settling the debacle of almost a decade of problems,” he said after Monday’s hearing.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota.

Property owners can check the class action lawsuit’s website to see an estimate of the tax credit they’ll receive.

The settlement also creates a special circumstances fund with $6 million to reimburse property owners for hiring appraisers, attorneys, or paying other fees associated with the 2023 appeals process.

The deadline to apply online for reimbursement through that fund is December 3.

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