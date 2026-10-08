Judge sets new deadlines in Jackson County property tax settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An amended order was filed Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court to set new deadlines in a class action settlement over 2023 property tax assessments.

The 2023 Jackson County property assessment process significantly increased taxes for thousands of homeowners, and a class action lawsuit was filed in 2024.

An order was originally filed Sept. 25, setting an Oct. 1 notice deadline, among other deadlines.

The notice and settlement administrator advised that the requirements couldn’t be met by the deadlines outlined in the original order, and an extension was requested and later granted.

Under the amended order, the administrator, Analytics Consulting LLC, must mail notices to over 207,000 taxpayers by Oct. 19.

RELATED | Jackson County executive announces 'major step forward' in property tax assessment relief

Former owner claims and special-circumstances fund claims will have to be submitted or postmarked by Dec. 3.

Those who want to be excluded from the settlement must mail a request postmarked by Nov. 18. “Claims certified under Rule 52.08(b)(2) for class wide declaratory and injunctive relief are not subject to exclusion,” per the amended order.

Those who don’t exclude themselves may object by written submission postmarked by Nov. 18.

Jackson County must provide an implementation plan within 30 days of the amended order’s entry, according to the amended order.

A fairness and final approving hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 23.

—